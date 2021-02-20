Son dakika: Türkiye'de bir ilk daha! Dünyada sınırlı sayıda ülke bu teknolojiye sahip

20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
TÜBİTAK MAM tarafından tek kristal formunda üretilen ve ilk defa set halinde teslim edilen türbin kanatları, TEI'nin 5 numaralı TS1400 motorunda kullanılacak.

20.02.2021
TÜBİTAK MAM Malzeme Enstitüsü Yüksek Sıcaklık Malzemeleri Araştırma, Geliştirme ve Onarım Mükemmeliyet Merkezi'nde düzenlenen tek kristal türbin kanadı teslim törenine, TÜBİTAK Başkanı Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal ve TEI Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı ve Genel Müdürü Mahmut Akşit ile projede görev alan araştırmacılar katıldı.

Prof. Dr. Mandal, burada yaptığı konuşmada, Malzeme Enstitüsü ve TEI'nin birlikte çalışması sonucu en kritik teknolojiler arasında yer alan tek kristal türbin kanatlarının başarıyla üretildiğini söyledi.

Tek kristal teknolojisine sahip olmanın zorluğuna işaret eden Mandal, 1400 derece sıcaklıkta, yüksek basınç altında ve korozyon ortamında çalışacak bir malzemeden bahsettiklerine dikkati çekti.

Mandal, hem soğutmalı sistemin hem de soğutmasız sistemin kendi çapında tasarımından üretimine kadar bir öğrenme sürecini kapsadığını vurgulayarak, "Dolayısıyla buradaki üretimin yanında aynı zamanda bizim burada kazandığımız yetkinlik ve yeteneğin, malzeme teknolojilerinin ülkemizin özellikle savunma sanayisindeki gelişimi ve sürdürebilirliği noktasında da bir önem arz ettiğini düşünüyorum." dedi.

"ÜLKEMİZ İÇİN GERÇEKTEN ÖNEMLİ BİR KAZANIM"
Zor koşullar altında çalışan ve bazen ithalatı mümkün olmayan türbin kanatlarını TEI ile birlikte geliştirdiklerini ve ilk setin teslimatını yaptıklarını dile getiren Mandal, şunları kaydetti: