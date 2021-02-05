Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Haberler Galeri Son dakika: 'Süt banyosu' ve 'dönerle dans'tan sonra bir skandal olay daha! Ekmeğe bunu yaptı!
Son dakika: 'Süt banyosu' ve 'dönerle dans'tan sonra bir skandal olay daha! Ekmeğe bunu yaptı!
Son dakika haberi... "Süt banyosu" ve "dönerle dans" rezaletinden sonra bir kişinin fırında ekmek üretimini oyuncağa çevirdiği görüntü tepkilere neden oldu.
Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 16:34 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 16:49