Son dakika: 'Süt banyosu' ve 'dönerle dans'tan sonra bir skandal olay daha! Ekmeğe bunu yaptı!

Son dakika haberi... "Süt banyosu" ve "dönerle dans" rezaletinden sonra bir kişinin fırında ekmek üretimini oyuncağa çevirdiği görüntü tepkilere neden oldu.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 16:34 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 16:49
TikTok uygulaması üzerinden paylaşılan ve Mersin'de çekildiği tahmin edilen videoda, fırında pişirilmesi için tepsiye dizilen ekmek hamurundan birinin arasını açıp dondurma koyan bir gencin fırından çıkardığı ekmeğin ortasını açıp çıkardığı dondurma çubuğunu yaladığı görülüyor.

Tepki çekilen görüntü sosyal medyada paylaşılarak, "Ekmek üretimini oyuncağa çevirip kamu sağlığını tehdit eden bu şahsa dur der misiniz? Bu kişi Tiktok üzerinden benzer videolar çekerek halk sağlığını riske atmaktadır. Söz konusu işletmenin tespiti için

Mersin Tarım Orman İl Müdürlüğü'nü göreve çağırıyoruz" ifadeleri kullanıldı. Bu arada görüntülerin sosyal medyada paylaşılmasının ardından inceleme başlatıldığı bildirildi.
