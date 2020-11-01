01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Son dakika: Avcılar'da metrobüs kazası! Yaralılar var

Son dakika haberleri... İstanbul Avcılar'da metrobüsün çarptığı yaya hastaneye kaldırıldı. Öte yandan metrobüsün ani fren yapması nedeniyle de 4 yolcu hafif şekilde yaralandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.11.2020 16:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2020 16:00
Ani fren nedeniyle metrobüs içindeki 4 yolcu da hafif yaralandı.

Avcılar'da metrobüsün çarptığı yaya hastaneye kaldırıldı.

Alınan bilgiye göre, Topkapı istikametine ilerleyen metrobüste bulunan ve çocuğunun rahatsız olduğu haberini aldığı belirtilen kişi, İBB Sosyal Tesisleri Metrobüs durağında metrobüsten indi.

Bu sırada Beylikdüzü istikametine ilerleyen başka bir metrobüs inen yolcuya çarptı.

Durumun bildirilmesi üzerine olay yerine polis ve sağlık ekipleri sevk edildi.

Yaralı kişi ile ani fren yapan diğer metrobüste bulunan ve hafif yaralanan 4 kişi, sağlık ekiplerinin ilk müdahalesinin ardından hastaneye kaldırıldı.

Olay yerinden görüntüler...