Şişkinlik şikayetiyle hastaneye gitti! Midesinden tam 21 kilogram...

Trabzon'da karnındaki şişlik şikayeti için hastaneye giden 52 yaşındaki erkek hasta acilen ameliyata alındı. 52 yaşındaki adamın karnından çıkanlar karşısında hem kendi hem de doktorları şaşırdı.

Bir süredir karnında şişlik ve ağrı şikayeti sonucu Kaşüstü Kanuni Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesi'ne başvuran 52 yaşındaki erkek hasta, daha sonra Genel Cerrahi Polikliniğinde yapılan tetkikler sonrasında karnında kitle tespit edildi. Hasta, daha sonra ameliyata alınırken operasyonu gerçekleştiren Op. Dr. İsmet Çelik, yaklaşık üç saatlik operasyon sonucu çıkardığı 21 kilo ağırlığındaki dev kitle karşısında yaşadığı şaşkınlığı, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımla dile getirdi.

Dr. Çelik, paylaşımında "Karında şişlik şikâyeti ile bize müracaat eden 52 yaşındaki erkek hastamızda yapılan tetkikler sonucunda 40x45 cm'lik sağ karın bölgesini tamamen dolduran ana damarları ve üreteri içine alan dev bir tümör görüldü. Gerekli hazırlıklar yapıldıktan sonra bugün ameliyatını gerçekleştirdik. Çıkarılan tümör 21 kg olarak ölçüldü. Hastamız post op yakın takip için yoğun bakıma alındı. Bu zorlu ameliyatta ekip muhteşemdi. Ellerinize kollarınıza yüreğinize sağlık" ifadelerini kullandı.

Karın ağrısıyla hastaneye gitti midesinden çıkanlar şoke etti

Çin'in Guangdong bölgesinde karın ağrısı şikayetiyle hastaneye kaldırılan 8 yaşındaki kızın hastalığının sebebi şoke etti. Küçük kızın midesinden çıkanlar ise ailesi dahil herkesi şoke etti.

Küçük kız şiddetli karın ağrısıyla hastaneye kaldırıdı. Doktorların muayene ve incelemerinin ardından küçük kızın midesinde bir kitle görüldü.

Yapılan operasyon sonunda küçük kızın midesinde yıllardır çiğnediği yaklaşık bir buçuk kilo ağırlığında bir kıl yumağı saptandı. Feifei isimli kız hemen operasyona alınarak midesindeki kıl yumağı çıkarıldı.

