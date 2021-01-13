13 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

Son dakika haberi... Hatay'ın İskenderun ilçesinde otoban gişelerde durdurulan bir otomobilde narkotik köpeği eşliğinde yapılan aramada direksiyonun içine gizlenmiş eroin çıktı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 13.01.2021 16:54 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.01.2021 16:54
  • 1
  • 131
Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

Alınan bilgiye göre, İlçe Emniyet Müdürlüğü Narkotik Suçlarla Mücadele Grup Amirliği ve İstihbarat Grup Amirliği ekiplerince yürütülen uyuşturucu veya uyarıcı madde ticareti yapan şahıslara yönelik yapılan çalışmalar neticesinde otoyol gişelerinde M. A. K. isimli şahsın kullandığı otomobil durduruldu.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 131
Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

Otomobilde narkotik köpeği "Arven" eşliğinde yapılan aramada, direksiyon içine ve kılıfına gizlenmiş 2 parça halinde 73 gram eroin bulundu

  • 3
  • 131
Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

Otomobil sürücüsü gözaltına alındı.

  • 4
  • 131
Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 131
Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı

MERCEDES KOLTUĞUNU KESİP BİÇTİLER! İÇİNDEN ÖYLE ŞEYLER ÇIKTI Kİ ŞAŞKINA ÇEVİRDİ

Buldukları her şeyin 'içini' göstererek YouTube'ta fenomen olan ve son olarak Mercedes'in Almanya'da bulunan müzesine giren baba oğul, bu kez son model Mercdes-Benz S-Class serisi bir otomobilin koltuğunu böyle kesti!