13 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Otomobilin direksiyonundan çıkanlar şaşırttı
Son dakika haberi... Hatay'ın İskenderun ilçesinde otoban gişelerde durdurulan bir otomobilde narkotik köpeği eşliğinde yapılan aramada direksiyonun içine gizlenmiş eroin çıktı.
Giriş Tarihi: 13.01.2021 16:54 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.01.2021 16:54