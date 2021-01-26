26 Ocak 2021, Salı
Ordu'da korkunç olay! Yüzlerce tavuk yanarak telef oldu

Son dakika! Ordu'nun Akkuş ilçesinde meydana gelen yangında bir ev ile kümes kullanılamaz hale gelirken yangın sonucu kümeste bulunan 400 tavuk ise telef oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 26.01.2021 16:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.01.2021 16:50
Akkuş'un Kızılelma Mahallesi Kuyumcular mevkisinde Yılmaz Arslan'a ait 2 katlı bir evde henüz belirlenemeyen bir nedenden dolayı yangın çıktı.

Rüzgârın etkisiyle kısa sürede büyüyen yangın evin bahçesinde bulunan kümese sıçradı.

Durumu fark eden mahalle sakinleri itfaiye ekiplerinden yardım istedi. Kısa süre sonra olay yerine gelen itfaiye ekipleri yangını söndürdü. Yangında bin 500 tavuğun bulunduğu kümeste 400 tavuk yanarak telef olurken 780 koli yumurta ile 2 ton yem de yanarak kül oldu.

Olay sırasında hastaneye gittiği için yangını yolda öğrendiğini belirten ev sahibi Yılmaz Arslan, "Olay sırasında eşimi hastaneye götürüyordum. Evimin yandığını komşularım telefonla arayarak haber verdiler. 2012 yılından bu yana geçimimi buradaki kümesten sağlıyordum.

Yangın sonucu evim ve kümesim kullanılamaz hale geldi. Kümeste 400 tavuğum telef oldu, 780 koli dağıtıma hazır yumurta ve 2 ton yem yandı. Eve döndüğümde artık yapacak bir şey kalmamıştı, çok üzgünüm" dedi.

Yangının ardından olay yerine giden Akkuş Belediye Başkanı İsa Demirci ise ev sahibi Yılmaz Arslan'a geçmiş olsun dileklerini iletti.