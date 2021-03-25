25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Onlarcası mahsur kaldı! O anlar kamerada

Suudi Arabistan Ulusal Yaban Hayat Merkezi, Suudi Arabistan'ın Kızıldeniz kıyısında yer alan Umluj kentinde mahsur kalan 40 yunusun kurtarıldığını açıkladı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 25.03.2021 08:47 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.03.2021 08:56
Suudi Arabistan Ulusal Yaban Hayat Merkezi tarafından yapılan açıklamada, Suudi Arabistan'ın Kızıldeniz kıyısında yer alan Umluj kentinde mahsur kalan 40 yunusun Suudi Arabistan Sahil güvenlik ekipleri ve gönüllüler tarafından kurtarıldığı belirtildi.

Merkez, yetkililerin alarm verilir verilmez olayla ilgilendiklerine dikkat çekerek, yunusların kuvvetli rüzgarlar ve dalgalar nedeniyle sürüklendiğini ifade etti.

Yunuslardan 7'sinin hayatını kaybettiği açıklandı.

Aynı zamanda Merkez, olayla ilgili etkileşimleri, bildirimleri ve yunusların kurtarılmasına olan katkılarından ötürü vatandaşlara teşekkür etti.

