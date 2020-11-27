Meşe ağacının dibinde buldu! Dev mantar görenleri hayrete düşürüyor

27 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Aydın'ın Köşk ilçesine bağlı Ilıdağ mahallesinde yaşayan Ali Turhan'ın bulduğu dev meşe mantarı görenleri hayrete düşürdü. Turhan, "İlk defa bu kadar büyük bir mantarla karşılaştım" dedi.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 27.11.2020 16:53 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.11.2020 16:54
Mantar aramak için Ilıdağ'dan Küreboğazı Mevkii'ne gittiğini belirten Ali Turhan, "Hobi olarak mantar toplamayı çok severim. Önceki gün yine Köyden çıkıp Ödemiş Küreboğazı mevkiine mantar toplamaya gittim. Bir meşe ağacının dibinde bu güne kadar rastladığım en büyük mantarı gördüm" dedi.

Oldukça lezzetli ve değerli olan mantarın yenilebilen mantar türlerinden olduğu belirtildi.

PAZARDA GÖRENLERİ HAYRETE DÜŞÜRDÜ!

İlçeye 10 kilometre uzaklıktaki Bayramiç Barajı kenarında kalan Akçakıl köyünde yaşayan Aysel Sezer, yetiştirdiği sebze ve meyveleri çarşamba günleri ilçe pazarında satıyor.

Yetiştirdiği 5 kilo 190 gram ağırlığındaki turbu da bugün pazar tezgahına getiren Sezer, küçük turpları kilosu 1,5 liradan satarken, yetiştirdiği dev turbu 10 liradan satışa çıkardı.

Bir lokanta işletmecisi tarafından satın alınan dev turp, herkes görsün diye sergilenmek üzere pazar sona erene kadar tezgaha bırakıldı.