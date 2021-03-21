21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Maske takmayana dayak! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Son dakika haberi... Rusya'da bir AVM'de kurallara uymayanlara ders vermek amacıyla maskesiz bir kişinin güvenlik görevlisinden dayak yediği şaka, diğer maskesiz gezenlere panik yaşattı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 21.03.2021 17:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 21.03.2021 17:16
Rusya'nın başkenti Moskova'da bir alışveriş merkezinde korona virüse karşı korunmak amacıyla maske takmayanlara ders niteliğinde şaka yapıldı.

Biri güvenlik görevlisi kılığına, diğeri de maskesiz dolaşan kişi rolüne giren 2 sosyal medya fenomeni, maske takmayanlara korku yaşattı.

Güvenlik görevlisi, AVM'de maskesiz dolaşanların önünde diğer sosyal medya fenomenini copla dövdü.

Onu gören diğer maske takmayanlar ise dayak yememek için panikle maskelerini taktı.

Şakayı yapan iki fenomen, insanların sağlıklarını düşündükleri için değil yalnızca güvenlik güçlerinin sert kurallar uygulamasıyla maske taktıklarını söyledi.