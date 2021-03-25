25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Kemer gibi duruyor ama gerçek çok farklı! Öğrenenleri şaşırtan olay

Karşınızda gördüğünüzde her şey sorunsuz gibi görünüyor; ancak işin aslını öğrendiğinizde olayın rengi fena halde değişiyor. Kemer deyip geçmeyin gerçeği öğrendiğinizde şoke olacaksınız.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.03.2021 06:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.03.2021 06:07
Karşınızda gördüğünüzde her şey sorunsuz görünüyor; ancak işin aslını öğrendiğinizde olayın rengi fena halde değişiyor! Kemer deyip geçmeyin; meğer neler yapabiliyormuş neler?

Casus kemer

Casus kameraların giremeyeceği yer yok. Bunun en güzel örneği de kemere entegre edilen bu casus kamera... Ses ve görüntüyü kolayca kaydedebilen kemere uzaktan bakıldığında sıradan bir kemerden hiçbir farkı yok.

Casus kol saati

Sıradan bir kol saatine benzese de, o da aslında gizli bir kameraya sahip. Saatin 12'yi gösterdiği bölüme dahil edilen casus kameralı saat, görüntü dışında ses de alabiliyor.

Casus kol saati

Bir diğer casus kol saati... Kamera ise bu kez saatin farklı bir bölümünde...

Casus şapka

Casus saat olur da casus şapka olmaz mı... Uzaktan bakıldığında kesinlikle fark edilmeyen kamera, kendini başarıyla gizlemeyi başarmış.