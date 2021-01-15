15 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Kar yağışı İstanbul'da etkili oldu!

Son dakika haberine göre; İstanbul'da beklenen kar yağışı Anadolu yakasında etkili oldu. Lapa lapa yağan kar yağışıyla birlikte Çamlıca tepesi beyaza büründü.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.01.2021 06:37
Kentte birkaç gündür süren yağışlı hava, gece saatlerinde bazı yüksek bölgelerde kar şeklinde devam ediyor.

Başakşehir ve Arnavutköy'de kar yağışı etkisini gösteriyor. Avrupa Yakası'nda bazı ilçelerde de sulu kar görülüyor.

Anadolu Yakası'nda ise Çamlıca Tepesi'nde yoğun kar etkili olurken, bazı bölgelerde sulu kar ve yağmur gözleniyor.

Ana yollarda kar küreme ve tuzlama araçlarıyla önlem alan Büyükşehir Belediyesi ve ilçe belediye ekipleri, karın etkili olduğu bölgelerde çalışmalara başladı.

