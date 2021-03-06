06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Son dakika haberleri... Kocaeli'nin Gebze ilçesinde yaşayan kanser hastası biyoloji öğretmeni Enver Şahin, geçirdiği kalp krizi sonucu hayatını kaybetti.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.03.2021 15:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.03.2021 15:42
  • 1
  • 8
Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Gebze ilçesinde yaşayan ve Gebze Süleyman Demirel Anadolu Lisesi'nde biyoloji öğretmenliği yapan 45 yaşındaki Enver Şahin'e 2 yıl önce lenf kanseri tanısı kondu. Son zamanlarda durumu iyice kötüleşen Şahin, özel bir hastaneye kaldırılarak tedavi altına alındı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 8
Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Şahin, 2 aydır tedavi gördüğü hastanede sabaha karşı kalp krizi geçirdi.

Doktorların tüm müdahalesine rağmen kurtarılamayan Şahin, hayatını kaybetti.

  • 3
  • 8
Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Şahin'in cenazesi, helallik alınması için Gebze ilçesi Arapçeşme Mahallesi'nde bulunan evinin önüne getirildi.

  • 4
  • 8
Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Şahin'e son vazifesini yapmak için ailesi, yakınları, komşuları, meslektaşları ve öğrencileri evinin önüne gelerek hayatını kaybeden öğretmen için dua etti. Bazı vatandaşlar ise gözyaşlarını tutamadı. Helallik alınmasının ardından Şahin'in cenazesi, memleketi Malatya'ya gönderildi.

  • 5
  • 8
Kanser hastası öğretmen kalbine yenik düştü

Kanser tedavisi gören Şahin'in, bir süre önce koronavirüse yakalandığı ve bu virüsü yendiği öğrenildi.

Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ