01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu

İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu

İstanbul'da gün doğumu işe gitmek için yola çıkan milyonları mest etti. Gökyüzü kızıla boyanan bir sabaha uyanan İstanbullular hayran kaldı. İşte o görüntüler.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.02.2021 08:51 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.02.2021 08:52
  • 1
  • 9
İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu

İstanbul'da gün doğumuyla birlikte gökyüzü kızıla boyanırken, ortaya çıkan manzara mest etti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 9
İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu

İstanbul'da gün doğumuyla birlikte gökyüzü kızıla boyanırken, ortaya çıkan manzara mest etti.

  • 3
  • 9
İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu

Bakırköy sahilinde güneşin yüzünü gösterdiği anda ortaya çıkan kızıllıkla gün doğumu görsel şölene döndü, kartpostallık görüntüler ortaya çıktı.

  • 4
  • 9
İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu

Bazı vatandaşlar ise gün doğumunun keyfini çıkararak fotoğraf çektirdi.

  • 5
  • 9
İstanbul'da muhteşem gün doğumu