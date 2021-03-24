İstanbul'da kar ve dolu yağışı! Bir anda bastırdı

24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
İstanbul'da Anadolu ve Avrupa Yakası'nın bazı bölgelerinde kısa süreli kar yağışı ve dolu görüldü. Yağan kar nedeniyle yolda beyaz örtü oluştu.

Giriş Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:05 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:11
15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü girişi ve D-100 Karayolu Bostancı mevkiinde aniden başlayan kar yağışı sürücülere zor anlar yaşattı.

KOM'dan yapılan açıklamaya göre İstanbul'da karla karışık yağmur bekleniyordu. Beklenen kar yağışı Anadolu yakasında etkili oldu. Lapa lapa yağan kar yağışıyla birlikte Çamlıca tepesi beyaza büründü.

Beykoz ve Üsküdar'da 05.30 sıralarında başlayan kar yağışı kısa süre devam etti.

İki ilçenin bazı bölgelerinde ise dolu yağdı.

Sabah saatlerinde başlayan kar yağışı, Cevizlibağ ve çevresinde etkili oldu.

Yağış nedeniyle bazı yerlerde beyaz örtü oluştu.