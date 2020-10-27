27 Ekim 2020, Salı
İstanbul'a sis çöktü! Göz gözü görmedi! İşte o görüntüler

İstanbul'da sabah saatlerinde oluşan sis, kent genelinde etkili oldu. Görüş mesafesinin epey bir azaldığı şehirde, kartpostallık görüntüler meydana geldi.

Giriş Tarihi: 27.10.2020 09:03 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.10.2020 09:04
Fatih, Eyüp, Gaziosmanpaşa, Zeytinburnu, Beşiktaş ve Sarıyer ilçeleri başta olmak üzere, kentin genelini etkileyen sis, görüş mesafesini azalttığı için sabah trafiğinde yoğunluklar oluştu.

Öte yandan sis, İstanbul Boğazı'nda güzel manzaralar da yarattı. 15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü'nde sis nedeniyle büyülü manzaralar oluştu.

