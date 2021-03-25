25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
İstanbul baraj doluluk oranı son durum | Kar yağışı etkisini gösterdi! Doluluk oranı yüzde 70'e yaklaştı

Son dakika haberi... İstanbul baraj doluluk oranı son durum | İstanbul barajlarındaki doluluk oranı son günlerdeki kar yağışlarının da etkisiyle yüzde 69,83'e yükseldi.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.03.2021 10:26
İstanbul'a su sağlayan barajların su seviyesi son yağışlarla birlikte yüzde 69,83'e yükseldi.
İstanbul Su ve Kanalizasyon İdaresi (İSKİ) verilerine göre, barajlardaki su seviyesi 8 Ocak'ta yüzde 19,16'ya kadar inmişti.
Kente su sağlayan barajlardaki doluluk oranı bugün itibarıyla yüzde 69,83 olarak ölçülürken geçen yıl aynı dönemi geride bıraktı. İSKİ verilerinde 2020 yılı 25 Mart günü barajlardaki doluluk oranı yüzde 63,92 olarak görülüyor.
İstanbul'daki barajların ayrı ayrı doluluk oranları şöyle:
Su miktarı Istrancalar'da yüzde 61,19, Terkos'ta yüzde 65,06, Sazlıdere'de yüzde 36,76, Alibey'de yüzde 63,13, Büyükçekmece'de yüzde 69,59, Ömerli'de yüzde 86,57, Darlık'ta yüzde 82,36, Elmalı'da yüzde 79,39, Kazandere'de yüzde 60,92 ve Pabuçdere'de yüzde 49,28 olarak kaydedildi.