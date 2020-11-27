27 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi

İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi

Kayseri'de Tarım ve Orman İl Müdürlüğünce sahte peynir üretimi yapılan işletmedeki 3 ton süt ürünü imha edildi, işletmeye 55 bin 754 lira ceza uygulandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 27.11.2020 16:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.11.2020 16:09
  • 1
  • 13
İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi

İl Tarım ve Orman Müdürlüğünden yapılan açıklamaya göre, Kocasinan İlçe Müdürlüğü kontrol görevlileri tarafından değerlendirilen ihbar sonucu ilçede bulunan bir işletmeye emniyet yetkilileri ile baskın düzenlendi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 13
İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi

İşletmenin, onayı olmadan sağlıksız koşullarda ve uygunsuz ham madde kullanarak peynir ürettiği tespit edildi.

  • 3
  • 13
İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi

Tüketime uygun olmayan ve onaysız üretilen yaklaşık 3 ton süt ürünü ve muhtelif ham maddeler, kontrol görevlileri eşliğinde Kocasinan Belediyesi Temizlik İşleri Müdürlüğü ekiplerinin yardımıyla belediyeye ait çöp aracına dökülerek imha edildi.

  • 4
  • 13
İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi

İşletmeye 5996 sayılı Veteriner Hizmetleri, Bitki Sağlığı, Gıda ve Yem Kanunu'nun ilgili maddeleri gereğince 55 bin 754 lira idari yaptırım kararı uygulanarak, işletmenin faaliyeti durduruldu.

  • 5
  • 13
İnsafları yok bunların! Vatandaşa yedireceklerdi