İnşaat kazısında bulundu! Bizans dönemine ait

Bursa'nın İznik ilçesinde yıkılan bir evin arsa temelinden Bizans dönemine ait olduğu öğrenilen dev bir küp ve tarihi ev kalıntıları çıktı.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 12:16 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 12:18
İznik'te -Atatürk Caddesi üzerinde bir arsaya inşaat çalışması başladı. Fakat arsanın temelinden dev bir küp ve tarihi ev temeli kalıntıları çıktı.

Evin temelinde ise kiremit ile kaplanmış taban döşemesi çıktı.

Atatürk Caddesi'nde 3. derece sit alanında bulunan arsaya bina yapılması talebi üzerine, sondaj çalışması başlatılmıştı.

Yapılan sondaj çalışmasında Bizans dönemine ait olduğu düşünülen küp ve yapı kalıntılarına rastlandı.

Küp ve yapı kalıntılarından bir parça, Bursa Kültür Varlıklarını Koruma Bölge Kurulu tarafınca koruma altına alındı.