20 Kasım 2020, Cuma
İnşaat kazısında bulundu! Bizans dönemine ait
Bursa'nın İznik ilçesinde yıkılan bir evin arsa temelinden Bizans dönemine ait olduğu öğrenilen dev bir küp ve tarihi ev kalıntıları çıktı.
Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 12:16 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 12:18