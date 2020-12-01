01 Aralık 2020, Salı
HES kodu olmayan giremiyor! AVM'lerde uygulama bu sabah başladı

Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan başkanlığında yapılan son kabine toplantısında Koronavirüs ile mücadele kapsamında AVM'lere girişte getirilen HES kodu uygulamasına başlandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.12.2020 12:28 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.12.2020 12:29
Alınan kararla Esenyurt'taki AVM'ye bugün saat 10.00'dan itibaren gelenler kapıdaki güvenlik görevlilerine HES kodlarını gösterdikten sonra içeri alındı. AVM'lere gelenler uygulamadan memnun olduklarını söyledi.

İçişleri Bakanlığınca, ülke genelinde vatandaşların kalabalık halde bulunduğu yerlerde 4 gün boyunca yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) tedbirlerine ilişkin denetimlerde, 135 alışveriş merkezine (AVM) para cezası kesildi.

18 AVM yönetimi hakkında suç duyurusunda bulunuldu. Maske zorunluluğuna uymayan 18 bin 747 kişiye idari para cezası verildi.

Bakanlıktan yapılan açıklamaya göre, ülke genelinde vatandaşların kalabalık şekilde bulunduğu pazar yerleri, alışveriş merkezleri ve toplu ulaşım araçlarına yönelik 26-29 Kasım tarihleri arasında yoğunlaştırılmış "Koronavirüs salgını" denetimleri gerçekleştirildi.

Denetimlerde 80 bin 637 personelin görev aldığı 24 bin 695 denetim ekibi görev yaptı. Ekipler, 8 bin 168 pazar yeri, 116 bin 854 toplum ulaşım aracı ile AVM'leri denetledi.