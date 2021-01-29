29 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Güvercin başlı balık! Görenler gözlerine inanamadı

Çin'de bir balıkçının yakaladığı balık görenleri hayrete düşürdü. İki canlı türünü andıran sıra dışı bir balık herkesi şaşırtırken, balığın videosu sosyal medyada hızla yayıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.01.2021 11:48
Çin'de bir balıkçı, kafası güvercine benzerbalık avladı. Gövdesi sazana benzeyenbalığın kafası tamamenbir güvercini andırıyor.

YOUTUBE'DA HIZLA YAYILDI

Çin'li balıkçının avladığı sıra dışı balığın görüntüsü Youtube'da izlenme rekoru kırdı. Görenleri hayret düşüren balığın gövdesi pullu, ve gerçek bir balık görünümündeyken Kafası tüysüz bir güvercini andırıyor.

Çevredekilerin yoğun ilgi gösterdiği balığın ağzı gaga şeklinde.

"RENGE BAKILIRSA SAZAN AİLESİNE AİT"

Videoya yorum yapan bazı internet kullanıcıları, renge bakılırsa balığın sazan ailesine ait olduğunu ama kafasının hiçbir tarife uymadığına dikkat çekiyor.

