25 Şubat 2021, Perşembe
Elazığ'da karantinaya alınan mahallede kuş uçurtulmadı

Elazığ'da karantinaya alınan mahallede kuş uçurtulmadı

Son dakika haberleri... Elazığ'ın Mollokendi beldesinde (Covid-19) nedeniyle karantinaya alınan 800 nüfuslu mahalle drone ile havadan görüntülendi.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.02.2021 15:27 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.02.2021 15:34
Alınan bilgiye göre dün, Mollokendi beldesine bağlı Güntaşı Mahallesi'nde 5 kişinin Covid-19 testi pozitif çıktı.

Bunun üzerine Umumi Hıfzıssıhha Kurulu, halk sağlığının korunması ve salgının kontrol altına alınması amacıyla mahallenin karantinaya alınmasını kararlaştırdı. Kararın ardından mahalleye giriş çıkışları kapatılarak karantina süreci başlatıldı.

Yaklaşık 800 kişilik mahallede drone ile havadan görüntülendi.

Öte yandan İl Sağlık Müdürlüğü ekipleri tarafından tarama çalışmalarının sürdüğü bildirildi.

Mahallede 5 tane vaka olduğunu belirten Mollakendi Belediye Başkan Vekili Sinan Yılmaz, "Bu arada İl Sağlık Müdürlüğüne bağlı filyasyon ekipleri çalışmakta. Jandarma ekiplerimiz de gerekli önlemleri aldı, tüm giriş ve çıkışlar kapandı. Kesinlikle giriş ve çıkış yok. Belediye olarak da vatandaşlarımızın yanındayız. Gerekli tedbirlerimizi aldık ve ihtiyaçları karşılıyoruz. Mahalle nüfusumuz, yaklaşık 800'dür. İnşallah, bir artış da olmaz ve küçük bir şekilde atlatırız" dedi.

