Haberler Galeri Edirne'de tarihi keşif! Kum ocağında 8 milyon yıllık mamutlara ait kemik fosilleri bulundu

Son dakika haberine göre; Edirne'nin Büyükdöllük köyündeki kum ocağında köylüler tarafından iki hafta önce bulunan kemik fosillerinin 8 milyon yıllık mamutlara ait olduğu ortaya çıktı.

Giriş Tarihi: 17.11.2020 09:31 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.11.2020 09:39
Merkeze bağlı Büyükdöllük köyündeki kum ocağında köylüler tarafından 2 hafta önce kemik benzeri oluşumlar bulundu.

Kemiklerin bulunmasının büyük heyecan yarattığı köydeki durum muhtarlık aracılığıyla yetkililere iletildi.

Trakya Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Arkeoloji Bölümü'nden uzmanlar, köye giderek bulunan kemikler üzerinde yaptığı incelemede, buluntuların mamutlara ait olabileceğini ifade etti. Daha sonra yapılan incelemede kemiklerin 8 milyon yıl önce, 'Geç Miyosen' döneminde yaşamış bir mamuta ait fosiller olduğu ortaya çıktı.

PROF. DR. YARAŞ: DAHA FAZLA KEMİK OLABİLİR
Trakya Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Arkeoloji Bölüm Başkanı Prof. Dr. Ahmet Yaraş, söz konusu buluşun Trakya tarihi açısından büyük önem taşıdığını ifade etti.

Bölgede daha fazla kemik fosilinin olabileceğini söyleyen Prof. Dr. Yaraş, "Şu anda kesitte gördüğünüz defans dişinin dışında büyük olasılık bu alanda kafatası, azı dişleri olması gerekiyor. Bunlar da bulunduğu takdirde müzenin sergi salonunda çok güzel şekilde ayağa kaldırmak da mümkün bulunabilirse.