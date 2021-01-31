31 Ocak 2021, Pazar
Haberler Galeri Dünyanın en uzun köpeği "Freddy" öldü

Dünyanın en uzun köpeği "Freddy" öldü

Dünyanın en uzun köpeği rekorunu elinde bulunduran "Freddy" hayatını kaybetti. Arka ayakları üzerinde 2,5 metreyi bulan devasa köpek 8 yaşındaydı.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.01.2021 10:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.01.2021 10:12
Guinness Rekorlar Kitabına göre, dünyanın en uzun köpeği olan danua cinsi "freddy" adlı köpek 8 yaşında hayatını kaybetti.

Dört ayak üzerindeyken 103 santimetre uzunluğunda olan Freddy, arka ayaklarının üzerine kalktığında ise 226 santimetre uzunluğundaydı. Dreddy 2016 yılında dünyanın en uzun köpeği unvanını kazanmıştı.

