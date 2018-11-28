08 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler

Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler

Kimi şarkıcı, kimi manken, kimi de oyuncu! Hiç tahmin edemeyeceğiniz ünlüler aslında Müslüman kökenli... İşte dünyada en çok tanınan Müslüman ünlüler

Giriş Tarihi: 28.11.2018 12:04 Güncelleme Tarihi: 08.02.2021 13:16
  • 1
  • 100
Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler

Kimi şarkıcı, kimi manken, kimi de oyuncu! Hiç tahmin edemeyeceğiniz ünlüler aslında Müslüman kökenli... İşte dünyada en çok tanınan Müslüman ünlüler

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 100
Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler

Son yıllarda yıldızı parlayan, en son Victoria Secret melekleri arasında yer alan dünyaca ünlü manken Gigi Hadid'in kökleri Orta Doğu ve Filistin'e kadar uzanıyor.

  • 3
  • 100
Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler

Köklerini her daim dışa vurmaktan çekinmeyen Gigi Hadid'in babası Müslüman, annesi ise Hristiyan.

  • 4
  • 100
Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler
  • 5
  • 100
Dünyada az bilinen Müslüman ünlüler

Hadid kardeşlerin bir diğeri olan Bella Hadid de her fırsatta Müslüman olduğunu dile getiriyor.