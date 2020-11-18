Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Dilencinin oyununu böyle bozuldular! Görenleri şaşırtan yöntem
Dilencinin oyununu böyle bozuldular! Görenleri şaşırtan yöntem
Bir kaykay üzerinde dilenen adamın foyasını sokaktaki vatandaşlar ortaya çıkardı. Bazı dilencilerin vatandaşları kandırma yöntemi görenleri şaşkına çeviriyor.
Giriş Tarihi: 18.11.2020 12:27 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.11.2020 12:28