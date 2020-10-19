Dikkat! Bu ürünler kısırlığa yol açıyor

19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Modern hayatın bize sunduğu ve hemen her gün kullanmak zorunda kaldığımız bazı ürünlerin zararı gözler önüne serildi. Bazı ürünlerin kısırlığa yol açtığını biliyor musunuz?

Giriş Tarihi: 19.10.2020 12:17 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.10.2020 12:24
Ev dekorasyon ve tamirinde kullanılan ürünler: Ev dekorasyonu ve tamiratında kullanılan birçok ürünün içerdiği kimyasal maddeler üreme sağlığına zarar verir. Boyalar, tiner ve incelticiler, yapıştırıcılar, mobilya cilası, çok amaçlı temizleyiciler, halı şampuanları üreme sağlığını etkileyerek kısırlık ve düşüklere neden olabilir. Erkeklerde bu ürünler sperm sayısında azalmaya, kısırlığa ve eşlerinde düşük ve anomalili bebek doğumuna neden olur. Gebelik planlandığı dönemde ve gebelik sırasında bu maddelere maruz kalmaktan kaçınılmalıdır. Eviniz boyandığında çok iyi havalanmasını sağladıktan sonra evde yaşamaya başlayın.

Sudaki kimyasallar: ABD'de geçtiğimiz yıllarda yapılan bir araştırma su içerisine konulan florür maddesinin doğurganlık oranını azalttığı, sperm sayısını ve kalitesini düşürdüğü ve hormon bozukluğuna neden olduğu kanıtlandı. Suyun klor dezenfeksiyonu için kullanılan 'trikloroasetik asit'in de özellikle erkeklerde spermlerin ölümüne neden olduğu doğrulandı.

Günlük hayatımızın parçası olan pek çok şey aslında kısırlığın sebebi olabiliyor.

İşte günlük hayatta kullandığımız ürünlerin kısırlık üzerine olan etkileri:

Plastik ve alüminyum kap: Sert plastik kaplarda, plastik su şişelerinde, alüminyum kutularda, dondurulmuş hazır gıda ve konserve kutularında Bisfenol-A (BPA) denilen kimyasal kullanılıyor. BPA erkeklerde sperm sayısının düşmesine neden oluyor. Kadınlarda ise kan akışını yavaşlatıyor ve yumurtaların ölmesine neden oluyor.

Mikrodalga fırınlar: Mikrodalga fırınların kadınlarda adet düzensizliklerine, yumurtlama bozukluklarına, infertilite ve düşüklere neden olduğu gösterilmiştir. Mikrodalga fırınlardan yayılan radyasyonun erkeklerde de sperm sayısını azalttığı düşünülmektedir.

Kişisel bakım ürünleri: Kağıt havlu, tuvalet kağıdı, tampon ve pedler gibi ürünlerin üretilmesi sırasında dioksin adı verilen kimyasal bir yan ürün oluşur. Bu ürünler kadınlarda genital organların mukozasına direk temas ettiği için dioksin emilir. Dioksin kadınlarda kanser ve endometriozis hastalığına neden olur. Özellikle endometriozis hastalığı olan kadınların dioksin içeren ürünleri kullanmaktan kaçınmaları gerekir. Dioksin erkeklerde sperm üretimini azaltır ve testis kanserine neden olabilir. Vajinal duşlar da kadın üreme sağlığına zarar verir. 1996 yılında yapılan bir çalışmada vajinal duşların gebe kalma olasılığını yüzde 30 azalttığı gösterilmiştir. Özellikle 18-24 yaşları arasında vajinal duş kullanımı üreme sağlığına daha çok zarar verir. Dioksin çay poşetlerinde ve kahve filtrelerinde de bulunur.