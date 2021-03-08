08 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Dev pitona kafa tutan tavuk! Yavrularını korumak için...

Dev pitona kafa tutan tavuk! Yavrularını korumak için...

Yavrularını korumak için dev pitona kafa tutan tavuk sosyal medyayı salladı. Yavrularıyla birlikte bir çukurda bulunan tavuk pitonun saldırısına uğradı.

Giriş Tarihi: 08.03.2021 11:11
Yavrularıyla birlikte yaşayan tavuğa piton yılanı saldırdı. Canı pahasına yavrularını koruyan tavuk sosyal medyayı salladı.

Singapur'da meydana gelen olay kameralara bu şekilde yansıdı.

