Haberler Galeri Dev anakonda yılanı belgeselciyi canlı canlı yuttu! Arkadaşları böyle görüntüledi...

Belgeselci Paul Rosolie Güney Amerika'da 6 metre uzunluğundaki yeşil anakonda yılını tarafından canlı canlı yutuldu. O anları ise arkadaşları anbean görüntüledi.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.02.2021 06:33
Eaten Alive programı için dev anakonda yılanına yem olan Paul Rosolie yılanın karnında hissettiklerini anlattı. Araştırmacı NBC'de yayımlanan Today talk Show programına katıldı.

SON HATIRLADIĞIM AĞZINI AÇMIŞ BİR YILANDI

Dev yılanın karnında bir saat bulunan Paul Rosolie deneyinin temel amacının tropik Amazon ormanların yok oluşuna dikkat çekmek olduğunu açıkladı. Araştırmacı "Son hatırladığım yüzümün önünde ağzını genişçe açmış bir yılandı. Bunun ardından her şey karanlığa büründü" dedi.

1 SAAT KARNINDA KALDI

Araştırmacı Roselie, Anakonda yılanının karnında toplam bir saat geçirdi. Roselie yılanın karnından nasıl çıktığıyla ilgili ayrıntı vermedi.

Araştırmacının bu deneyi gerçekleştireceğini duyurmasının ardından hayvan koruyucusu PETA örgütü program yapımcılarını kınadılar.

PETA'nın açıklamalarını yorumlayan Roselie kurumun yılanın sağlığıyla ilgili kaygılarını paylaştığını söyledi. Araştırmacı deneyin ardından yılanın hayatta kaldığını ve kendini iyi hissettiğini de sözlerine ekledi.

