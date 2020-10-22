22 Ekim 2020, Perşembe
Dehşete düşüren anlar! Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı...

Portekiz'de boğayı videoya çeken bir adam öfkeli boğanın gazabına uğradı. İnsanlar bir taraftan yaralı adama müdahale ederken bir taraftan da boğayı uzaklaştırmaya çalıştı.

Giriş Tarihi: 22.10.2020 15:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22.10.2020 15:52
Portekiz'de boğayı videoya çeken bir adam öfkeli boğanın gazabına uğradı.

İŞTE HAYVANLARIN HIŞMINA UĞRAYAN İNSANLAR!

