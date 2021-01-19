19 Ocak 2021, Salı
Bozayı ve kurdun kar eğlencesi kamerada

Çekmeköy'de bulunan bir hayvanat bahçesinde birlikte yaşayan 2 yaşlarındaki bozayı ve kurdun karda vakit geçirdiği anlar kameralara yansıdı

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 19.01.2021 15:48 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.01.2021 15:50
İstanbul'da uzun süredir beklenen kar yağışının başlamasının ardından Çekmeköy Hayvanat Bahçesi ve Rehabilitasyon Merkezi karla kaplandı.

Hayvanat bahçesinde birlikte yaşayan 2 yaşlarındaki Silva adlı bozayı ve Cengiz isimli kurt, karın tadını doyasıya çıkarttı.

Bozayı bir yandan biberonla süt içerken diğer yandan eğitmeniyle karda vakit geçirdi. O anlar kameralara yansıdı.

"TÜM DÜNYAYA GÖSTERİYORLAR"

Çekmeköy Hayvanat Bahçesi ve Rehabilitasyon Merkezi yönetim kurulu başkanı Burak Memişoğlu, "Ayı ve kurt normalde doğal yaşamlarında bile birlikte yaşayan türler değil. Birbirlerine adeta zarar verebilecek türler. Burada tüm dünyaya aslında sevgiyle bu bağın birleştiğini göstermeye çalışıyoruz. Hatta sadece bununla da kalmıyor. Ayımız Silva, 2 yaşında ve 380 gram prematüre olarak doğup yaşama tutunan dünyada tek ayı örneğidir. Silva aynı zamanda iki tane kaplan arkadaşı Kimbo ve Çilek ile alanımızda aynı barınakta büyüdü. Sadece bir kurt ve ayı değil bir ayı ve iki kaplanın da bir arada yaşam sürdürdüğüne burada şahit olduk" dedi.

Rehabilitasyon merkezi hakkında da Memişoğlu, "65 türden 500 çeşit üzerinde bir çok canlımız var. Bu canlılarımızın özellikle kendi doğasında yaralanmış, tedaviye muhtaç tüm canlıların tedavilerini gerçekleştiriyoruz" diye konuştu.