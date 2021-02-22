22 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi
Ayı tuvaletteki kadına saldırdı! Yardımına kardeşi koştu

ABD'nin Alaska eyaletinde ayı tuvalete giren kadına saldırdı. Evinin dışında bulunan tuvalete giden Shannon Stevens bir anda hayatının şokunu yaşadı. Genç kadının yardımına kardeşi koştu.

Giriş Tarihi: 22.02.2021 11:18
Alaskalı Shannon Stevens, eyaletin güneydoğu bölgesindeki kırsalda bulunan evinin dışındaki tuvalete oturunca ayının saldırısına uğradı.

The Associated Press'e konuşan Stevens "Oraya gittim, tuvalete oturdum ve ben oturur oturmaz bir şey anında beni ısırdı. Bu olunca sıçradım ve çığlık attım" dedi.

Shannon'ın çığlığını kardeşi Erik Stevens duydu ve neler olduğunu anlamak için koştu. Erik şunları söyledi: "Klozet kapağını açtım ve orada, tam da klozet kapağı hizasında bir ayının suratı vardı, delikten bana doğru bakıyordu."

Erik şöyle devam etti: "Kapağı hemen hızlıca kapattım. 'Aşağıda bir ayı var, buradan hemen çıkmalıyız' dedim. Sonra olabildiğince hızlı bir şekilde yurt çadırına koştuk."

Shannon, yarası için "Kanıyordu ama çok kötü değildi" ifadesini kullandı.