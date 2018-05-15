18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Vahşi doğanın gerçek yüzünü ortaya çıkaran anlar kameralara böyle yansıdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.05.2018 14:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.11.2020 10:38
  • 1
  • 22
Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Bu inanılmaz fotoğraf Güney Afrika'da bulunan bir doğal koruma alanında çekildi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 22
Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Afrika'da yaklaşık 20 bin kilometrekarelik bir alanı olan Kruger Milli Parkı yine vahşi görüntülere sahne oldu.

  • 3
  • 22
Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Safari rehberinin objektifine takılan görüntülerde aslanlar yalnız kalan bir bufaloyu gözlerine kestiriyor.

  • 4
  • 22
Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Bufaloyu yakalamayı başaran aslanların planı hiç de bekledikleri gibi gitmiyor.

  • 5
  • 22
Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı

Aniden sürü ortaya çıkıyor ve öldürülen bufalonun yanına dönüyor.