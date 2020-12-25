25 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Arızalanan kamyonun şoförüne otomobil çarptı

Son dakika haberi... Bursa'nın Orhangazi ilçesinde, arızalanan kamyonunu yol kenarına çektikten sonra aniden yola çıkan kamyon şoförüne otomobil çarptı. Ağır yaralanan sürücü hastaneye kaldırıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.12.2020 20:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.12.2020 20:23
Arızalanan kamyonun şoförüne otomobil çarptı

Kaza bugün saat 17.00 sıralarında Gölyaka Mahallesi yakınlarındaki su pompası önünde meydana geldi. 07 UC 360 plakalı kamyonu ile seyir halinde olan Mehmet Üner (59), kamyonu arızalanması üzerine yol kenarına çekti.

Aracındaki arızayı gidermeye çalışan Mehmet Üner, iddiaya göre aniden yola çıktı.

Bu esnada Orhangazi istikametinden Gölyaka istikametine doğru gitmekte olan Murat Kaygısız (46) idaresindeki 16 VG 445 plakalı otomobil Mehmet Üner'e çarptı. Savrularak yere düşen Mehmet Üner ağır yaralandı.

Kazayı fark eden vatandaşların ihbarı üzerine olay yerine gelen 112 ekipleri ağır yaralı durumdaki Mehmet Üner'i Orhangazi Devlet Hastanesine kaldırdı.

Otomobil sürücüsü Murat Kaygısız ise göz yaşlarına hakim olamadı. Jandarma kazayla alakalı tahkikat başlattı.