25 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Arızalanan kamyonun şoförüne otomobil çarptı
Son dakika haberi... Bursa'nın Orhangazi ilçesinde, arızalanan kamyonunu yol kenarına çektikten sonra aniden yola çıkan kamyon şoförüne otomobil çarptı. Ağır yaralanan sürücü hastaneye kaldırıldı.
Giriş Tarihi: 25.12.2020 20:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.12.2020 20:23