Haberler Galeri 79 yaşındaki kadının paten tutkusu

79 yaşındaki kadının paten tutkusu

Rusya'da 79 yaşındaki Lyubov Morekhodovatakes'in paten aşkı yıllara meydan okudu. Donmuş gölde patenlerle kaydığı anlar kameralara bakın nasıl yansıdı?

Giriş Tarihi: 03.02.2021 15:02 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.02.2021 15:04
Çocukluğundan bu yana Baykal Gölü'nün kıyısında oturan 79 yaşındaki Lyubov Morekhodovatakes, kar nedeniyle yaya ulaşımın zorlaştığı bölgede patenini kullanıyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
Donmuş gölden kısa sürede uzun mesafeleri katedebilen Morekhodovatakes, hayvanlarıyla ilgilenirken de bu kolaylıktan faydalanıyor.

79 yaşındaki kadın, kimi zaman yalnızca eğlence için kaydığını söylüyor.

İşte 79 yaşındaki kadının buz pateni tutkusunun görüntüleri...

