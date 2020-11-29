29 Kasım 2020, Pazar
1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü | Türkiye'nin gurur projesi Eyfel Kulesi'ni geçti

Çanakkale Boğazı'nın Avrupa ve Asya yakalarını birleştirecek "1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü"nün ayaklarının yüksekliği, Fransa'nın başkenti Paris'in simgesi 300 metrelik Eyfel Kulesi'ni geçti.

29.11.2020
Hizmete girdiğinde dünyanın en büyük orta açıklıklı asma köprüsü unvanını alacak, renkleri, figürleri ve diğer özellikleriyle özgün mimariye sahip 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü'nün inşası sürüyor.

Her iki yakayı birbirine ilk kez bağlayan halatlar üzerinden devam eden çalışmalarda, köprü inşaatı için en önemli noktalardan olan kedi yolu yapım çalışmaları da devam ediyor.

Bir çalışma platformu olan yol, burada görev yapan işçiler için üstünde çalışma fırsatı sunduğundan inşa işlerinde önem taşıyor.

Köprüde yapılacak kedi yolu ile Avrupa ve Asya yakalarındaki deniz üstü çalışmaların hızlanması planlanıyor.

Çimtaş firmasının Gölcük ve Gemlik'teki fabrikalarında üretilen ilk tabliye de geçen hafta bölgeye getirildi.

Mega blok olma özelliğine sahip, 48 metre uzunluğunda, 45 metre genişliğinde ve 700 ton ağırlığındaki tabliyenin gerekli hazırlıkların ardından montajına başlanacağı öğrenildi.