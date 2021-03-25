25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Uzun Mehmet Camii Ramazan ayında açılıyor

A Haber
Giriş: 25.03.2021 14:09
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 14:10
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın adını koyduğu ve Ramazan'da açılacağı müjdesini verdiği Uzun Mehmet Camii'nde çalışmalarda sona yaklaşıldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Hakan Süer Zonguldak'tan aktardı.
