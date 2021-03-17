17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Türkiye'de koronavirüsten ilk ölümün yıl dönümü! Salgın hastaneleri nasıl çalışıyor?

A Haber
Giriş: 17.03.2021 14:00
Güncelleme:17.03.2021 14:14
Bugün Türkiye'de koronavirüsten ilk ölümün yıl dönümü. Peki bu süreçte salgın hastaneleri nasıl çalışıyor? A Haber muhabiri Çağdaş Evren Şenlik detayları aktardı. İstanbul maviye dönebilecek mi? Sancaktepe Prof. Dr. İlhan Varank Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesi Başhekimi Prof. Dr. Nurettin Yiyit A Haber'de anlattı.

İlk ölümün yıl dönümü
Dünya Yaren Leylek'i izliyor
Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu
Pos cihazı ve çek-senet tefecilerine operasyon!
Karşıyaka'da imar isyanı
Diyarbakır annelerinin hikayesi film oluyor
Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası
Kaşardan çıkan şoke etti!
Su zehirlenmesine dikkat
Sofuoğlu geleceğin şampiyonlarını yetiştiriyor
Durduk yere hamile kediye saldırdı
Kaza yapana sigorta oyunu
