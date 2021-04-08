08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
TBMM'de korkutan anlar! AK Parti Balıkesir Milletvekili Belgin Uygur kürsüde fenalaştı

A Haber
Giriş: 08.04.2021 10:24
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 10:33
AK Parti Balıkesir Milletvekili Belgin Uygur, TBMM Genel Kurulu'nda kürsüde konuşma yaptığı sırada bir anda fenalaştı. Uygur, konuşmasına devam edemeyince Genel Kurul'daki görüşmelere bir süre ara verildi. İşte o anlar.
