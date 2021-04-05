05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Tarlasını süren çiftçi öyle bir şey buldu ki! Ekipler alarma geçti

Tarlasını süren çiftçi öyle bir şey buldu ki! Ekipler alarma geçti

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 05.04.2021 15:17
Güncelleme:05.04.2021 17:13
Sivas'ın Divriği ilçesinde bir çiftçi tarlasını sürdüğü sırada öyle bir şey buldu ki ekipleri alarmı geçirdi. Çiftçinin ihbarı üzerine bölgeye özel kıyafetli patlayıcı uzmanları geldi. Bakın çiftçi tarlasını sürerken ne buldu?
Tarla süren çiftçi öyle bir şey buldu ki... TARLA SÜREN ÇİFTÇİ ÖYLE BİR ŞEY BULDU Kİ...
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Tarla süren çiftçi öyle bir şey buldu ki...
Tarla süren çiftçi öyle bir şey buldu ki...
25 yılda bine yakın enstrüman!
25 yılda bine yakın enstrüman!
Korkunç anlar! Dev cam...
Korkunç anlar! Dev cam...
Yıllara meydan okuyor
Yıllara meydan okuyor
Sınırlarıyla kafa karıştıran kasaba
Sınırlarıyla kafa karıştıran kasaba
Darbe imalı bildiriye İzmir'den tepki
Darbe imalı bildiriye İzmir'den tepki
Türkiye'yi ayağa kaldırdı! Gözaltında
Türkiye'yi ayağa kaldırdı! Gözaltında
Risk haritasına son durum ne?
Risk haritasına son durum ne?
MYK’da gündem bildiri
MYK’da gündem bildiri
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi
Sokak ortasında kadına şiddet
Sokak ortasında kadına şiddet
Tilkinde kaçtı! Uçurumda günlerce mahsur kaldı
Tilkinde kaçtı! Uçurumda günlerce mahsur kaldı
Daha Fazla Video Göster