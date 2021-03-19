19 Mart 2021, Cuma
Tarihçi Mehmet Genç'e veda

Giriş: 19.03.2021 14:16
Güncelleme:19.03.2021 14:37
İktisat tarihi alanında yaptığı çalışmalarla tanınan tarihçi Dr. Mehmet Genç için Fatih Camii'nde cenaze töreni düzenlendi A Haber muhabiri Mahmut Keşan detayları aktardı.

