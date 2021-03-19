Taksim'deki patlamanın 5. yıl dönümü

19 Mart 2021, Cuma
A Haber
Giriş: 19.03.2021 13:07
Güncelleme:19.03.2021 14:13
2016 yılında İstanbul Taksim'deki bombalı saldırının 5. yıl dönümü. O patlamada 4 kişi hayatını kaybetmişti. A Haber muhabiri Çağdaş Evren Şenlik detayları aktardı.
