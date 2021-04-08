08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Suriye’nin kuzeyinde şehit olan 2 askerimize veda

Suriye’nin kuzeyinde şehit olan 2 askerimize veda

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 08.04.2021 09:40
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 09:53
Son dakika haberi... Suriye’nin kuzeyinde Zeytin Dalı Bölgesinde şehit olan 2 asker için Gaziantep'te tören düzenlendi.

Kalleş saldırı: 2 Mehmetçik şehit oldu! 3 PKKlı... KALLEŞ SALDIRI: 2 MEHMETÇİK ŞEHİT OLDU! 3 PKK'LI...

Şehitler için tören düzenlendi
Şehitler için tören düzenlendi
Soğuk İstanbul'a geri döndü!
Soğuk İstanbul'a geri döndü!
Beklenen kar başladı
Beklenen kar başladı
Şehit pilota veda
Şehit pilota veda
Görenleri şaşırtan canlı! Saldırıdan...
Görenleri şaşırtan canlı! Saldırıdan...
Görenleri şoke eden olay! İçinden...
Görenleri şoke eden olay! İçinden...
Kaybolmuştu! Kahreden haber
Kaybolmuştu! Kahreden haber
40 bin şişe ele geçirildi!
40 bin şişe ele geçirildi!
Saniyeler içinde olanlar oldu!
Saniyeler içinde olanlar oldu!
DSÖ'den aşı pasaportu mesajı
DSÖ'den aşı pasaportu mesajı
Taksim Camii ne zaman ibadete açılacak?
Taksim Camii ne zaman ibadete açılacak?
Mehmetçiğin son teknoloji üs bölgesi
Mehmetçiğin son teknoloji üs bölgesi
Daha Fazla Video Göster