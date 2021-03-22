22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Su israfını önlemenin formulü

Su israfını önlemenin formulü

A Haber
Giriş: 22.03.2021 17:10
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 17:34
Suyun bir damlası dahi boşa harcanamayacak kadar değerli. Ancak; bilinçsiz tüketimle tonlarcası heba oluyor. Özellikle bulaşık yıkarken israf edilen su büyük bir kayıp verdiriyor. Uzmanlar ise bulaşık makinelerini öneriyor.
