Son dakika: Evlat nöbeti Türkiye'ye yayılıyor

Giriş: 11.03.2021 14:11
Güncelleme:11.03.2021 14:28
Şırnak'ta çocukları PKK terör örgütü tarafından kaçırılan ailelerin HDP il binası önündeki nöbeti devam ediyor. A Haber Muhabiri Ahmet Çelik Şırnak'tan aktardı.
