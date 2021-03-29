29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: Çanakkale'de tedirgin eden olay! Deniz 100 metre çekildi

Giriş: 29.03.2021 10:49
Güncelleme:29.03.2021 11:29
Çanakkale Boğazı'nda deniz suyu rekor düzeyde çekildi. Peki çekilmenin nedeni ne? Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer aktardı. Su Ürünleri Fakültesi Öğretim Üyesi Prof. Dr. Muhammet Türkoğlu canlı yayında anlattı.
