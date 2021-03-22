Son dakika: Bir aile daha evlat nöbetine katıldı

22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Giriş: 22.03.2021 14:55
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 15:23
Son dakika haberi... Diyarbakır'da bir aile daha evlat nöbetine katıldı. HDP önündeki evlat nöbetine katılan aile sayısı 218 oldu. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Sinan Yılmaz aktardı.
