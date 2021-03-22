22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Son dakika: Aşılamada sıra 60 yaş üstünde

Son dakika: Aşılamada sıra 60 yaş üstünde

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 22.03.2021 09:50
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 09:50
Koronavirüs aşı programında sıra 60 yaş üstü vatandaşlara geldi. Şimdiye dek 13 milyona yakın kişi aşılandı. Bugünten itibaren 60-64 yaş grubu için aşılama başlıyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Ece Altuğ aktardı.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Aşılamada sıra 60 yaş üstünde
Aşılamada sıra 60 yaş üstünde
Nevruz ateşinde yandılar!
Nevruz ateşinde yandılar!
Bakan Elvan'dan fiyat istikrarı açıklaması
Bakan Elvan'dan fiyat istikrarı açıklaması
Yağış ve fırtına uyarısı
Yağış ve fırtına uyarısı
İstanbul trafiğinde yoğunluk
İstanbul trafiğinde yoğunluk
Lastik imalathanesinde yangın
Lastik imalathanesinde yangın
Yardım istedi! Sokak ortasında silahla vuruldu
Yardım istedi! Sokak ortasında silahla vuruldu
Meteoroloji saat verip 9 il için uyardı!
Meteoroloji saat verip 9 il için uyardı!
Vefat sayısında korkutan yükseliş! 100'ü geçti
Vefat sayısında korkutan yükseliş! 100'ü geçti
Maske takmayana dayak!
Maske takmayana dayak!
Korkunç kaza TIR köprüden uçtu!
Korkunç kaza TIR köprüden uçtu!
Otoyolda feci ölüm
Otoyolda feci ölüm
Daha Fazla Video Göster