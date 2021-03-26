Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
26 Mart 2021, Cuma
ANA SAYFA Rum Kesimi'nde camiye çirkin saldırı Giriş: 26.03.2021 10:58 Güncelleme:26.03.2021 11:09 Yunanistan'ın bağımsızlığının 200. yılını kutlamak için sokağa çıkan Kıbrıslı Rumlar bir camiye saldırdı. Piskobu camisinin duvarına "haç" resmi çizen grup, "Türklere ölüm" sloganları attı. Yaşanan olaya tepki gösteren KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı Ersin Tatar saldırıyı kınadı sorumluların bulunmasını istedi. DİĞER