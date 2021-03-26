26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Rum Kesimi'nde camiye çirkin saldırı

Rum Kesimi'nde camiye çirkin saldırı

A Haber
Giriş: 26.03.2021 10:58
Güncelleme:26.03.2021 11:09
Yunanistan'ın bağımsızlığının 200. yılını kutlamak için sokağa çıkan Kıbrıslı Rumlar bir camiye saldırdı. Piskobu camisinin duvarına "haç" resmi çizen grup, "Türklere ölüm" sloganları attı. Yaşanan olaya tepki gösteren KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı Ersin Tatar saldırıyı kınadı sorumluların bulunmasını istedi.
