31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Rize'de Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na aday çay bardağı
Rize'de 'çay çarşısı' projesi kapsamında 30 metre yüksekliğinde çay bardağı anıtı inşa ediliyor. Dünyanın en büyük çay bardağı olacağı belirtilen yapı için Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na başvurulacak.
