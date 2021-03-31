31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Rize'de Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na aday çay bardağı

Rize'de Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na aday çay bardağı

Giriş: 31.03.2021 17:39
Rize'de 'çay çarşısı' projesi kapsamında 30 metre yüksekliğinde çay bardağı anıtı inşa ediliyor. Dünyanın en büyük çay bardağı olacağı belirtilen yapı için Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na başvurulacak.
