Poyraz balık tezgahlarını nasıl etkiledi? Balık tezgahlarında fiyatlar nasıl?

Giriş: 02.04.2021 17:07
Denizlerdeki poyraz nedeniyle balıkçıların avlanamaması tezgahlara olumsuz yansıdı. Balık tezgahlarındaki son durumu A Haber muhabiri Tülay Ayçiçek katardı.
